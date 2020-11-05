DJI has released its new ultra-light ‘Mini 2’ drone (A$749), sporting a 4K camera and OcuSync Transmission – all under 249 grams.

The product is now available to purchase from DJI online and several authorised Australian retailers.

A ‘Fly More Combo’ is also available for A$949, encompassing three batteries, charging hub, Mini 2 aircraft, carrying case and remote control.

A successor to the original DJI Mavic Mini, the product pledges improved image capabilities and a more powerful flight capabilities.

A significantly enhanced transmission system claims to facilitate a more reliable connection, and longer flights.

The drone features DJI’s iconic folding design, with OcuSync technology ensuring a stable, long distance connection between the drone and remote.

Dual-frequency technology automatically switches between channels to mitigate interference.

The Mini 2 has a maximum transmission range of 10km – a 150% increase versus the original Mavic Mini.

Upgraded motors pledge up to 31 minutes of flight time, faster acceleration and speed, plus the ability to withstand winds up to 38 km/h.

Further information and full product specifications are available on DJI’s website here.