Panasonic has introduced a new large-aperture medium-telephoto prime lens designed specifically for its LUMIX S Series mirrorless cameras.

The LUMIX S 85mm F1.8 weighs just 355g and measures just under 4 inches (82mm) in length, making it a compact lens.

Panasonic describes the lens are producing a “beautiful bokeh” to enhance the expressiveness of portrait photography.

It is the first to be released in a series if four F1.8 large-aperture S Series lenses based on the L-Mount system.

James Choi, Product Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic said: “The introduction of the S Series’ first F1.8 compact prime lens gives creators even greater creative flexibility from the LUMIX S full frame mirrorless system.

With its lightweight yet robust design, using the S-S85 with a powerhouse hybrid camera like the S5 creates a small form factor combination that delivers outstanding performance and ergonomics.”

The lens has a RRP of $1099 and is set to be available in December 2020 from leading photographic specialty retailers.

As well as the F1.8 lenses, Panasonic is also developing a 70-300mm telephoto zoom lens.