Panasonic Introduces New Portrait Lens For LUMIX S Series Cameras

Panasonic Introduces New Portrait Lens For LUMIX S Series Cameras

By | 5 Nov 2020
Panasonic has introduced a new large-aperture medium-telephoto prime lens designed specifically for its LUMIX S Series mirrorless cameras.

The LUMIX S 85mm F1.8 weighs just 355g and measures just under 4 inches (82mm) in length, making it a compact lens.

Panasonic describes the lens are producing a “beautiful bokeh” to enhance the expressiveness of portrait photography.

It is the first to be released in a series if four F1.8 large-aperture S Series lenses based on the L-Mount system.

James Choi, Product Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic said: “The introduction of the S Series’ first F1.8 compact prime lens gives creators even greater creative flexibility from the LUMIX S full frame mirrorless system.

With its lightweight yet robust design, using the S-S85 with a powerhouse hybrid camera like the S5 creates a small form factor combination that delivers outstanding performance and ergonomics.”

The lens has a RRP of $1099 and is set to be available in December 2020 from leading photographic specialty retailers.

As well as the F1.8 lenses, Panasonic is also developing a 70-300mm telephoto zoom lens.


April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
