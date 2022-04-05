Chinese company DJI has cornered the drone market, but is looking to expand with the release of The Mic, its first piece of dedicated audio gear.

The wireless clip-on microphone can offer 24-bit, 48KHz audio recording from up to 250 metres away, making this an ideal microphone for outside broadcasts.

Like wireless earbuds, it comes with its own charging cases, offering 15 hours of use, with 5.5 hours per charge.

The Mic outputs through Apple Lightning, USB-C, or a trusty 3.5mm jack.

The main rubbing point for some will be the price. At A$509, this is a hefty investment for what is basically a lapel mic, so it would want to capture some truly pristine audio at that price point to make it a worthwhile buy.

Available through DJI.