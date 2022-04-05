HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > DJI Moves Into Audio With Clip-On Mic

DJI Moves Into Audio With Clip-On Mic

By | 5 Apr 2022

Chinese company DJI has cornered the drone market, but is looking to expand with the release of The Mic, its first piece of dedicated audio gear.

The wireless clip-on microphone can offer 24-bit, 48KHz audio recording from up to 250 metres away, making this an ideal microphone for outside broadcasts.

Like wireless earbuds, it comes with its own charging cases, offering 15 hours of use, with 5.5 hours per charge.

The Mic outputs through Apple Lightning, USB-C, or a trusty 3.5mm jack.

The main rubbing point for some will be the price. At A$509, this is a hefty investment for what is basically a lapel mic, so it would want to capture some truly pristine audio at that price point to make it a worthwhile buy.

Available through DJI.



About Post Author
You may also like
Dronemaker DJI Added To US Blacklist
DJI Launches New First-Person Drone
REVIEW: New DJI Camera Is A Pocket-Sized Powerhouse
DJI Release Ultra-Light ‘Mini 2’ 4K Drone
REVIEW: DJI OM 4 – Good Gimbal, But Too Shackled To Its App
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Buddy Technologies Asked To Justify ASX Listing
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
Foldable Smartphones Booming Despite 4% Fall In Overall Market
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
Google Looks To Replace Cookies
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
Google Pixel 7 Pro Renders Leaked
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
Royal Mint To Create Crypto For UK Treasury
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Buddy Technologies Asked To Justify ASX Listing
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
After smart globe manufacturer Buddy Technologies posted a six-month loss of A$49.4 million recently, the ASX has again asked the...
Read More