A recently released search warrant from the DEA reveals that the US Border Patrol caught a DJI Mini 2 dropping meth over the border wall last October.

An agent responded to a radio call from Tecate’s Campo Border Patrol Station, who spotted a drone hovering over a parking lot after flying over the wall. A grey Mercedes was also hovering nearby, ready for the pickup.

The drone was intercepted, and contained a package filled with 259g of meth, more than the weight of the 249g DJI Mini 2.

“In this area, it is common for human narcotics smuggling organisations to use drones to fly over the boundary fence and assist and/or facilitate their criminal operations in the United States,” the agent said of the bust.