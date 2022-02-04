HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > DJI Mini 2 Drone Used To Carry Meth Over Border

DJI Mini 2 Drone Used To Carry Meth Over Border

By | 4 Feb 2022

A recently released search warrant from the DEA reveals that the US Border Patrol caught a DJI Mini 2 dropping meth over the border wall last October.

An agent responded to a radio call from Tecate’s Campo Border Patrol Station, who spotted a drone hovering over a parking lot after flying over the wall. A grey Mercedes was also hovering nearby, ready for the pickup.

The drone was intercepted, and contained a package filled with 259g of meth, more than the weight of the 249g DJI Mini 2.

“In this area, it is common for human narcotics smuggling organisations to use drones to fly over the boundary fence and assist and/or facilitate their criminal operations in the United States,” the agent said of the bust.

 



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Amazon Senior Execs Charged With Drug Smuggling
DJI Release Ultra-Light ‘Mini 2’ 4K Drone
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Review: Marshall Minor III True Wireless Earbuds
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/
“Demand Remains Strong”: Qualcomm Post Strong Earnings
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/
New Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/
Google Launches Chromebook Self-Repair Program
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/
Spotify CEO Finds Some Rogan Content “Very Offensive”
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Review: Marshall Minor III True Wireless Earbuds
Latest News
/
February 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
There’s a lot to be said for Marshall’s entry-level Minor III true wireless open fit earbuds, starting with the stylish...
Read More