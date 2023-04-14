HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > DJI Lift The Game For Cinema Drones With Inspire 3

DJI Lift The Game For Cinema Drones With Inspire 3

By | 14 Apr 2023

The new DJI Inspire 3 cinema drone melds first-in-class tech features with a highly portable form for what’s described as an essential platform for aerial photography.

DJI are recognised as standing out for civilian drones and creative camera technology, and the Inspire 3 is a streamlined, precise, full-frame 8K cinema drone intended to meet the needs of top-level film productions.

With sleek, integrated design, a 161° ultra-wide FOV night-vision FPV and 03 Pro transmission and control system, you can expect epic performance. There’s also a full pro ecosystem.

This is DJI’s only cinema-grade drone that supports both RTK-powered Waypoint Pro and omnidirectional sensing, so it can go through flights more safely and with high precision.

“The Inspire 3 is the professional-level aerial platform all filmmakers have been waiting for,” says Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI. “It empowers users to fully maximise the potential of any shot as they can record in cinematic-grade image quality previously only available with large and clunky camera systems. We are looking forward to seeing how the Inspire 3 will push aerial cinematography to a completely new level.”

To that effect, the FPV camera, visual sensors, positioning antennas, and storage card slot are integrated into the airframe for a minimalist look, and its dual batteries provide up to 28 minutes flight time, with a flight speed of up to 94km/h, 8m/s ascent and descent speed and dive speed up to 10m/s.

It supports internal recording of up to 8K/25fps CinemaDNG video, as well as 8K/75fps Apple ProRes RAW video, and it connects direct to a computer via USB-C.



