DJI have introduced the new powerful addition to the Air Series with dual primary cameras, featuring a wide angle camera and a 3x medium tele camera.

This drone offers tremendous picture details and effortless stunning footage with the delivery of 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR Videos, up to 46 minutes of flight time, omni-directional obstacle sensing, and the O4 HD video transmission system.

Creative Director for DJI, Ferdinand Wolf said, “The DJI Air 3 is the first drone of our Air Series which offers professional features like dual primary cameras and omnidirectional obstacle sensing and at the same time retaining its lightweight capabilities with a weight of just 720g for more freedom and flexibility. The drone is the perfect all-rounder for your outdoor adventures and offers you a more diverse camera language.”

The Air 3 has a dual primary camera embedding a 1/1.3 inch CMOS wide camera, and a 1/1.3 inch CMOS 3x medium tele camera in a compact space. They boast the same sensor size, but different focal lengths.

The wide angle camera offers 2.4μm pixel size, 24mm format equivalent and a F1.7 aperture. The 3x medium tele camera offers 2.4μm pixel size, 70mm format equivalent and a F2.8 aperture, and can achieve 3x optical zoom.

The wide FOV on the wide angle camera can be used by pilots to embrace a whole landscape or switch to the tele camera to capture the subject.

There are 2 1/1.3 inch CMOS sensors supporting dual native ISO for direct output of 4K/60fps HDR video at high frame rates, and up to 4K/100fps max. video specification. Videos can record rich colour details and natural lighting transitions. Both cameras support 10 bit DLog M and 10 bit HLG colour modes.

This is also the first drone of the series supporting 2.7K vertical video shooting, which can then be shared immediately on social media, along with 48% more max flight time than its predecessor.

A new battery charging hub supports a power accumulation function, where users can press and hold the button to transfer remaining power from multiple batteries.

This is also the first drone in the series to include omnidirectional obstacle sensing, enabling comprehensive environmental awareness, detecting obstacles in all directions.

It’s equipped with a pair of fisheye lenses on the front and back, and the bottom is equipped with binocular lenses and a 3D TOF, and can use APAS 5.0 to actively avoid and smoothly bypass obstacles, ensuring uninterrupted shooting.

The ActiveTrack function frees the pilots’ hands and works with Advanced RTH to achieve fully

automatic flight and worry-free return- to-home. The O4 video transmission system offers a transmission distance of up to 20 km, and improves transmission stability to avoid stuttered live view, supporting up to 1080p/60fps live feeds, and a higher frame rate.

See more features down below:

FocusTrack for both cameras: Keeps the subject in the centre of the frame.

Circle, Helix, Boomerang, and Asteroid10.

MasterShots: Automatically perform diverse camera movements, shoots multiple clips, edits the clips, and adds music to generate fast and effortless cinematic footage.

Can capture up to 4K/30fps clean footage in low-light environments. Hyperlapse: Four sub-modes of Free, Circle, Course Lock, and Waypoint to shoot up to 4K horizontal or 2.7K vertical timelapse footage.

Slow Motion: Select 4K/100fps or 1080p/100fps to directly record a 4x slow-motion video.

through a wireless connection.

Connect wirelessly to the LightCut app on the phone for intelligent recognition of highlight moments and one-tap editing. One-Tap Edit: Identifies the composition and flight path, selects clips with delicate composition and stable camera movements, automatically matches the best template and sound effects, and then generates a cinematic video effortlessly.

one tap.

DJI Air 3 ND Filters Set: Provides ND8/16/32/64 filters.

Can charge a battery, remote controller, smartphone, laptop, and other devices. DJI Care Refresh: Protection plan now available covering accidental damage, including flyaway, collisions and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs. DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to two replacements in one year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to four replacements in two years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include official Warranty and free shipping.

