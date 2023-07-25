As exclusively tipped by ChannelNews Beko management are set to take over the distribution and marketing of Hitachi appliances in Australia according to retail sources. The move is seen as a way to bolster their product range which currently consists of value appliances.

Retailer Harvey Norman was told of the move this month, as they currently sell Hitachi refrigerators with insiders claiming that the Gold Coast based Company have been desperate to get their hands on the Japanese premium appliance brand ever since the Companies owners cut a deal with the Turkish Company that owns the Beko brand.

Beko are part of Arçelik, a Turkish company who are one of the largest household appliance manufacturers in Europe. ChannelNews has confirmed that both Harvey Norman and Bing Lee have been made aware of the move.

According to retail sources Beko Australia CEO John Brown, is now hoping that Harvey Norman will also range the Beko range of appliances which are currently sold at The Good Guys.

Hitachi Australia management have refused to comment on the move. The architects behind the move are Beko Sales Director Jim Kalotheos seen left in image below and CEO John Brown right.

Currently Hitachi appliances are currently sold at Bing Lee and Harvey Norman.

Hitachi anging was recently expanded to 80 additional Harvey Norman stores.

According to a Harvey Norman source the big retailer has been in discussions with Arçelik in Europe to get access to Beko products for their European stores but were refused access to the brand resulting in a standoff in Australia.

ChannelNews understands that Beko management are pressuring Harvey Norman and if the brand is ranged in Australia, the Australian retail group could get the Beko range in Europe w2here it is sold as an entry level brand.

Harvey Norman management have been told that the official date for the deal to be announced is October 1, 2023.

Back in 2020 Arçelik the owners of Beko and Hitachi Global Life Solutions, signed a share purchase agreement to establish a new joint venture company.

This resulted in the transfer of the Hitachi home appliances business to Global Life Solutions outside of Japan. Arçelik has 60% ownership of the company.

Hitachi is seen as a premium brand with Harvey Norman currently selling a 670L Black Glass Hitachi French door refrigerator for $4,449.

Beko is primarily selling into the value cooking and laundry market, up against house brand ovens, hot plates and washing and drying machines.

Beko Sales & Marketing Director is former Smeg CEO Jim Kalotheos who was terminated by the Italian appliance Company. He then joined Sydney based Company Shriro who at the time distributed the Omega range of cooking appliances.

After being given responsibility for the Omega brand Harvey Norman dumped the Omega brand. Shortly afterwards Kalotheos left the Company to later join Beko.

Both Brown and Kalotheos have been pitching Arcelik management for some time to get access to the Hitachi brand in Australia.

Back in 2021 we revealed that Brown had approach Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances management, regarding the future of the business in Australia.

The new JV Company Global Life Solutions now includes 11 Hitachi subsidiaries outside of Japan (two manufacturing and nine sales companies) of Hitachi GLS, being transferred into the new entity.

Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances controls both the Hitachi and Appliance brands in Asia Pacific including Australia.

Arçelik Hitachi Home Appliances was established on July 1st, 2021, they claimed at the time that the business will sell and provide after-sales services to Hitachi branded home appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners globally (outside of the Japanese market).

Neither Hitachi nor Beko management in Australia have commented for this story.