LG Keep 76th Anniversary On The DL
They may be South Korea’s fourth largest conglomerate, but LG kept their recent 76th rather quiet.
Unlike their celebration last year, Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo didn’t deliver a message.
“We usually do not really plan events on anniversaries, unless it is every five or 10 years. Last year was a little different because it was the 75th year,” they have said.
Last year, Koo was understandably very present, delivering the encouraging message about their “valuable” future, stating, “In LG’s 75-year journey, there has been consistent love from the customers and effort from LG’s people. “Let’s make a more valuable future for the customer and LG.”
Still, LG has designated the second Friday of every April as a holiday day for all affiliates since 2013, so April 14 looks like a good day.
LG are currently looking to expand in futuristic technology, such as robotics, AI and auto parts.