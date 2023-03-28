HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Keep 76th Anniversary On The DL

By | 28 Mar 2023

They may be South Korea’s fourth largest conglomerate, but LG kept their recent 76th rather quiet.

Unlike their celebration last year, Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo didn’t deliver a message.

“We usually do not really plan events on anniversaries, unless it is every five or 10 years. Last year was a little different because it was the 75th year,” they have said.

Last year, Koo was understandably very present, delivering the encouraging message about their “valuable” future, stating, “In LG’s 75-year journey, there has been consistent love from the customers and effort from LG’s people. “Let’s make a more valuable future for the customer and LG.”

Still, LG has designated the second Friday of every April as a holiday day for all affiliates since 2013, so April 14 looks like a good day.

LG are currently looking to expand in futuristic technology, such as robotics, AI and auto parts.



