Following the recent announcement that OOH titans JCDecaux are turning 18 traditional format billboards through Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane into digital advertising spaces comes news they’ve won the lucrative contract for Sydney Trains. This will more than double their current digital roadside footprint in NSW.

These sites will include new high-def audio visual XTrackTV screens at 10 busy stations, such as tourist hotspot Circular Quay. JCDecaux boast the format is “The only large-format video and audio offering in the country,” adding it will “seamlessly extend and enrich the life of screen campaigns with full-motion video and directional sound”.

They will also rollout digital roadside large format portrait and landscape designs, while some concourse areas will boast new 4.5m x 2.5m digital screens suspended from the wall.

With the contract starting December 1, JCDecaux CEO Steve O’Connor says, “Rail environments are becoming more and more valuable across the world, as they offer exceptional digital development opportunities with high dwell time audiences.”