Former Dick Smith CEO Nick Abboud is back in the dock for the NSW Supreme Court hearing today, with obsolete stock procedures in the crosshairs.

A freeze on items being moved to obsolescence categories has been discussed, and barristers have noted that incorrect obsolescence provisioning would have impacted on Dick Smith’s earnings and profit figures.

Barristers grilled Abboud on his lack of accounting experience and the fact that he never held a CEO position before taking over the top job at Dick Smith. They also said he had a “significant financial incentive” to make sure the company’s IPO was successful following its sale by Woolworths to Anchorage Capital.

Abboud was asked if he had wholly designated responsibility for financial statements to CFO Michael Potts, which he denied.

The court saw an affidavit by Abboud (with the exception of the last sentence below, which was not admitted into evidence).

Abboud was asked about the period of time to which this policy on obsolescence referred, which he did not recall.

Abboud was asked about an email regarding obsolescence provisioning, whether these provisions were implemented by him or Woolworths. He said he did not remember.

He was asked about another email from Bill Wavish about clearing quit stock, discontinued lines, and not for reorder.

Barristers asked about the provisioning methodology used in calculations of FY13 financials, and whether they took into account the amount of inventory on hand.

Abboud did not remember assumptions about stock on hand, sales, age of stock, or margin history. He said he did not recall what the provisioning methodology was at the time. It was noted that Deloitte believed the market carried a risk of obsolete and unsaleable inventory. Barristers said that $1.1 million was brought to account in 2014 as opposed to 2013 after being reversed, which Abboud confirmed. Abboud did not recall whether the methodology used in 2014 was the same as in 2013. Abboud said he did not remember a new system of stock aging being introduced during his entire tenure as CEO, despite what barristers said were recommendations by Deloitte. Below is a paragraph from an affidavit filed by Abboud.

In an email from Tim Fawaz, discontinued product was detailed. Abboud then in another email called for a plan on discontinued product, on which a meeting may have been held according to another email from Neil Merola. Abboud said he did not remember a meeting.

In an email to buyers and merchandise managers, Chris Borg outlined initiatives to manage intake and exit on no reorder and discontinued stock. This included a freeze on items being shifted from Active status to Discontinued, No Reorder or Quit as part of end of life processes.

Abboud denied that this initiative was made at his direction, and said he did not remember whether he was aware of it. He said he did know about items moving to D, N or Q requiring balance sheet provisioning, but that he did not recall a policy that no items be moved in or out of Quit status.

Barristers put to Abboud that during his tenure as CEO, items in Active that should have been in D, N or Q would have made the provision for obsolescence too small, meaning earnings and profit would have been higher. He agreed that this would have been the case.

An email from Borg to Abboud, and one from Borg to IT staff, detailed changes made to the Dick Smith AS400 computer system surrounding the reclassification of stock.

Abboud said he did not remember having a discussion with Borg about this. He conceded that buyers could initially classify inventory into obsolescence categories as detailed in his affidavit, but the restrictions were later put in place. Barristers put to him that he was concerned that items being put in D, N or Q would impact on provisioning, which he denied. He conceded that during the freeze period, the obsolescence provisioning would be wrong, and said he did not remember telling Deloitte about the freeze.

During a discussion between Judge Ball and barristers for both sides, the judge indicated that any accusation that Dick Smith had deliberately miscategorised stock in order to inflate the profits of the company had not been pleaded, and said he would not take any submissions on the subject.

The court was shown a slide from a Deloitte presentation in 2013, concerning vendor receivables.

Abboud was asked if he recalled suggestions by Deloitte that the vendor receivables system could be improved; he said he did not. He also said he did not recall if the system was changed.

He was also asked if he recalled Deloitte saying that internal controls and financial reporting were poor; he said he did not.

He also said he did not remember if any of Deloitte’s recommendations were taken up before the company’s prospectus was issued. The court was shown a management letter sent by Deloitte in 2013.

Abboud said it was likely he would have read the letter, and conceded he would have been made aware of Deloitte’s advice on stock obsolescence. He also said he would have expected the CFO to focus on areas highlighted in the report.

The court saw another section of the report saying that Deloitte considered rebate accrual revenue recognition a matter of high priority, and recommended reviews of processes in the area.

Deloitte also found that Abboud himself had been overpaid at one point, and that certain journals were posted with no supporting documentation. Abboud was asked if he was concerned about the journal issue, to which he said he would have been and that the CFO’s job was to attend to them promptly. Barristers asked about plans surrounding the Dick Smith IPO, and put to Abboud that he made tens of millions of dollars as a result of the successful float. Abboud denied it, saying he did not sell his resulting shares.

Abboud was questioned about his role on the due diligence committee for the float. Wavish and Potts were also on the DDC.

Abboud confirmed that part of his role and the other Dick Smith executives on the committee was to ensure that the prospectus was correct and not misleading.

Abboud said he did not recall signing any director questionnaire as part of his DDC role. The court was shown part of a Deloitte letter around the IPO concerning the directors’ responsibilities.

He confirmed that the directors – including himself but not Potts – and not Deloitte were responsible for financial information in the prospectus, as well as internal controls.

The court saw part of the chairman’s letter from the Dick Smith prospectus concerning Abboud.

Abboud agreed that messages surrounding his performance and Dick Smith’s forecast growth were important parts of the chairman’s letter.

Abboud said he was comfortable with how the prospectus (as seen above) presented the 1Q14 results. He said results in FY2011-13 were impacted by Woolworths’ management, and that 1Q14 was the first quarter where results were affected by his transformation program after taking the helm.

When questioned if he believed whether a negative or zero result in 1Q14 would have reflected poorly on his transformation program, he said no; however, barristers took him back to his previous response regarding its success. They asked if different statements would have needed to be made in the prospectus if NPAT had been zero in that quarter, and Abboud demurred on the question. He was pressed harder, and said that an NPAT of zero could have still been a good result if compared to a worse result in the previous year.

The court saw part of a report by Deloitte ahead of the prospectus, which noted that ageing of inventory was based on last activity date for an SKU rather than the individual date of purchase, thus impacting the accuracy of ageing.

Abboud said he did not recall any improvement to the ageing system between the report and the prospectus. He said that at this point inventory was at its lowest level in years following a clearance program. Abboud demurred on a question about whether he would have felt restrictions on buyers moving stock between categories should have been reported to Deloitte.

The affidavit from Abboud said a new “End of Life” classification was introduced in 2014. He said he did not recall if this category was to designate stock that was not to be reordered, though this was confirmed in the same affidavit.

He confirmed the category was to replace No Reorder, and that No Reorder had a 20% provision whereas EOL had a 2% provision.

Barristers put to Abboud that EOL was introduced to reduce the rate of provision that would otherwise have gone to NR. An email from Chris Borg said that EOL was to be viewed as the same provisioning as Active, so as to move items between the two categories with no financial impact to the business or audit.

It was suggested to Abboud that SKUs that should have been moved to No Reorder were being held in Active before the EOL category was introduced, and he said he couldn’t say one way or the other.

Abboud said he could not recall any time when stock was held in Active so as to attract a 2% provision rather than 20%. He also said he did not recall a DNQ water level of $25m as outlined in another Borg email.

