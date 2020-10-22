Samsung Electronics says it has developed an industry-leading Blue QLED technology with 20.2% improved luminous efficiency with 16,000 hours of lifetime.

Built in Samsung’s R&D hub SAIT, the Korean-based tech giant developed cadmium-free blue Quantum Dot light-emitting diodes (QLEDs) technology to add to its already high-performing televisions.

The results of the research were published by the journal ‘Nature’ last week in a study titled ‘Efficient and stable blue quantum dot light-emitting diode.’

“Samsung’s distinctive quantum dot technology has once again overcome the limitations of existing technology in the industry,” said Dr. Eunjoo Jang, Samsung Fellow and corresponding author for the study.

“I hope that this study goes on to help accelerate the commercialization of Quantum Dot light-emitting diodes (QLEDs).”

Samsung is also working on developing other display technologies, including mini LED, microLED, and QD-OLED.

The company is expected to launch more mini LED and micro LED TVs next year and QD-OLED TVs in the future.

What Are Quantum Dots?

Quantum dots (QDs) are semiconductor particles that measure a few nanometers in diameter (tens of thousands of times narrower than a single human hair). When illuminated, they re-emit light of a certain colour depending on their size.

The blue QD, which has the largest band gap among the three primary colours, rapidly oxidizes upon exposure to external light, resulting in a short lifespan and low luminous efficiency.2

For this reason, up to now the industry had failed to develop even the technology required for blue quantum dot light-emitting diodes.