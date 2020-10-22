Samsung has released its new smart washing machine and dryer range in Australia, with the Wi-Fi connected appliances pledging a more personalised and energy efficient laundry solution.

The new Samsung Washing Machine Dryer Simple UX range is available now from authorised local retailers, with prices below:

The products harness artificial intelligence and claim to welcome a new era of intelligent laundry solutions.

“We want to make life simpler for Australian’s, and our new range of Washing Machine and Dryers deliver modern AI technology that improves their everyday laundry experience,” states Andrew Wand, Head of Home Appliances, Samsung Australia.

“We’re proud to be launching more intelligent and intuitive devices that gets the laundry done faster”

“By providing remote connectivity and personalised settings via machine learning that reflect changes in our usage patterns, the routine task of doing the washing has been simplified.”

Artificial intelligence monitors and recognises a user’s behavioural patterns to suggest recommended laundry cycles. With AI control the washing machine can provide custom automatic wash cycles on its display.

The new laundry appliance range is forgoes the need for consumer to input individualised settings every time, with sensors detecting soil levels and volume to dispose the optimum level of water and detergent.

The range is compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings hub, offering remote smartphone and tablet app control when outside the home.

The products harness Samsung’s QuickDrive technology which claims to reduce washing time by up to 50%, and saving up to 20% in energy consumption.

Steam and hygiene cycles across the range are designed to reduce up to 99.99% of common bacteria.

Further information and full product specifications are available on Samsung’s website here.