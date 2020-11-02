Bill Wavish, a former director of Dick Smith, has been called before the NSW Supreme Court to answer questions about the tech retailer’s collapse.

Wavish had served as a non-executive director, as well as on the Finance and Audit Committee. Barristers began by questioning him about obsolescence provisioning, and he agreed that provisions were important to make sure of accurate accounting and to aid in the clearance of old stock.

Wavish was shown an email forwarded from former CEO Nick Abboud to himself in April 2013 regarding obsolescence provisioning.

Wavish said he did not recall receiving the email or reviewing it for evidence. Barristers pointed to a reduction from $98m in No Reorder, Discontinued, and Quit stock to $23.3m. He did not recall the specific categories Woolworths had used, but said the right-sizing was made in order to clear a huge overstock of “heritage stock” from Woolworths. He said Abboud had done a good job of getting rid of it, and in fact cleared all of it. Wavish insisted he did not recall the email, but was shown a paragraph from his own affidavit relating to it.

He conceded he had probably forgotten the email was mentioned in his affidavit, and said he did not see the importance of it as the subject had not been a source of great concern for him. He was asked why he remembered the email at the time of the affidavit but not when giving evidence, and he said he was 72 years old and couldn’t remember everything, particularly in areas that had not been of concern to him. He was asked if seeing his affidavit refreshed his recollection of receiving the email, and he said it did not. He conceded it was likely he had read the email at the time he received it, and added that the stock from Woolworths was cleared by December of that year despite not having been asked. Barristers told him to answer only the questions he was asked.

He told the court he thought that the Woolworths obsolescence provision would be fully used to clear the “heritage” or “legacy” Woolworths stock.

Wavish complained to the judge that he was having trouble understanding the barrister Mr Brereton’s questions, as they were long, and asked if he could add information for context. The judge told him to focus on answering the questions without “giving speeches” or information not responsive to them.

Brereton asked about “resetting the baseline” for non-productive stock as mentioned in the email, and he said he believed it referred to non-productive non-“heritage” stock. He was asked if he recalled a forecast of $40m being committed to the Board, and he said no. He was asked if he believed Gunn in the email was committing to holding $40m in non-productive stock, excluding the Woolworths stock, and he said yes. Barristers then asked if it would be necessary to book an obsolescence provision for that stock, and he said yes.

Barristers put it to him that he believed it was important at the time for Dick Smith to clear aged stock, as well as stock that was slow-moving or inactive, and he agreed. He also acknowledged that discounts were necessary to move that stock, even below cost – but asked what the connection was to the obsolescence provision. He was asked if the obsolescence provision could be drawn upon to preserve profit margins if stock was sold below cost, but he said stock sold below cost would be charged to gross profit.

Barristers pointed in the email to “utilising the company obsolescence provision”, which he said was not a phrase he would use. Wavish said that stock losses were charged against the company’s accounts rather than the provision.

He was asked why Dick Smith needed to clear aged, poor quality, or slow-moving stock, and he said it was because the quality of inventory would get worse and greater discounts would probably be needed to clear it.

It was put to him that if Dick Smith was holding such bad stock, it would make it difficult to acquire new, good, fast-moving stock, which could impact profitability, to which he agreed. He also acknowledged that having the correct obsolescence provision would aid stock clearance, and incorrect provision would hinder it. If the provision was too small, it would hinder stock clearance, he agreed. He said he had believed it was important for Dick Smith to keep stock on hand “lean”. Barristers put it to him that if this was not the case, Dick Smith would risk holding too much stock that it could not sell profitably. He said lean stock meant fresher stock and therefore a better customer response. He also said that too much or too little stock would tie up capital that could be deployed more profitably. He agreed that having too much stock would increase warehousing costs if they could not be passed on to the supplier, and that having too much stock would inhibit profitability.

He was then shown another email from himself to Abboud, which he recognised.

Wavish said he had “no doubt” he had in fact sent it to Abboud, and that he was “very familiar” with the AASB 102 adjustment, which reduces the value of stock according to rebates. He was taken through the provisioning figures, and asked if he could correct the 50% figure for quit stock. The judge instructed him to just answer barristers’ questions. It was put to him that at the time, the four stock categories were Quit, Discontinued, No Reorder, and Active, which he acknowledged. He agreed that he was setting out an obsolescence provisioning methodology in the above email, which applied percentages to each of the four categories. This was the methodology used in the FY13 statements, he confirmed.

Wavish said the 50% figure for Quit stock should be 100%, and said that in due course, that 100% was applied. He said the other category figures as set out in the email were correct, and that he had himself devised the figures. He was then shown a statement from his affidavit.

Barristers asked how the figures were derived, and how price, sales, and margin history were taken into account. Wavish said the 20% provisions were based on a “long experience in retail” and his answer would be “multifaceted”. He said the numbers came from category reviews and that 80-90% of all products in all categories except private label were from global brands. Generally speaking, he said, if there was a problem with the global branded products, they would virtually all give rebates. These products could be written down by up to 50%, he said.

Wavish was asked how he determined the 20% figure should be included int he email for discontinued lines, and he said that it was important that the supplier be required to make the maximum contribution to any costs relating to discontinued lines. According to Wavish, provisions relating to international branded products with proper category management allowed selling at a 50% discount.

View the hearing live at https://epiq.events.corrivium.live/dick-smith.