A range of new processors, receivers, and amplifiers from Anthem are heading for Australian shores through Audio Active.

The MRX 540, 740 and 1140 (pictured above) A/V Receivers; AVM 70 and 90 A/V Processors; and MCA 225, 325 and 525 Power Amplifiers represent an exciting new range for Anthem, according to Bruce Thierbach, GM Sales and Marketing at Audio Active.

“These are just not cosmetic changes but major feature changes which take Anthem to what I believe to be not only some of the best quality product in the market today, but also new features that take this series to best in class and value,” said Thierbach.

The MRX 540, 740 and 1140 receivers maximise both performance and value, according to Anthem manufacturer Paradigm Electronics, and feature a new electronics platform with up to 15.2 channels, HDMI 2.0b, HDCP 2.2, hardware upgradeable to HDMI 2.1 (8K); platform-agnostic streaming; the latest version of ARC Genesis room correction; and video support including 7 HDMI 2.0b inputs with 2 outputs and independent Zone 2 HDMI.

Also in the lineup are the AVM 70 and flagship AVM 90 (above) A/V Processors, billed as bringing all of today’s technologies into a single component. In particular, the AVM 90 features upgraded audio circuitry, four independent subwoofer outputs, and a 32-bit AKM AK4499EQ DAC with 768kHz sampling capability.

Finally, the new MCA Power Amplifiers (525 pictured), available in two, three, and five-channel configurations, are designed to complement the new processors and receivers both sonically and cosmetically, says Paradigm. Each featured synamically complex material, a 120dB signal-to-noise ratio, and power ratings starting at 225 watts into eight ohms and going up to 600 watts into two ohms.

John Bagby, Managing Director, Paradigm Electronics, said the new range sets a benchmark in performance for money.

“Our fans and dealers have been anxiously awaiting these next generations and we are pleased to be unveiling products with such rich feature sets.

“We’ve had the opportunity to design and create new products that really set the benchmark of delivering tremendous performance for a great value. Being able to continue that legacy is something we’re very excited about,” he said.

The new Anthem range will be available from Audio Active, at the prices below: