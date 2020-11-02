HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple AirPods Pro Plagued With Sound And Noise Cancellation Issues

By | 2 Nov 2020
A small amount of Apple AirPod Pro units were shipped with sound and noise cancellation issues, forcing the tech giant to replace the faulty products free of charge.

Apple confirmed the defective earbuds were produced “before October 2020” and said the issues included crackling, static and noise cancellation not working appropriately.

It will fix issues related to, “crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone” and “Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise.”

The tech giant said only a “small percentage” of users experienced the issue. Coincidentally, the issues started occurring one year after the AirPods Pro launched.

The AirPods Pro earbuds have a one-year warranty but Apple says it will repair faulty earbuds for two years after users first buy them.

The Apple AirPods Pro retail for $399 in Australia and are available on the Apple online store, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

