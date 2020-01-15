HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Telstra Tough Max 3: Appealing, Durable & Affordable

Telstra Tough Max 3: Appealing, Durable & Affordable

By | 15 Jan 2020
Telstra has announced an update for their own branded Tough Max Series phone range – gaining some traction online.

The 3rd Generation Tough Max line is designed to be resilient in features and functions to be a fitting phone for everyday wear-and-tear.

In its latest development, the Tough Max 3 comes with IP68 water resistance, a powerful battery life and all the modern features consumers expect for the 2020 market – fingerprint unlock, NFC for smart payments and USB-C charging.

It’s also an appealing budget phone – packing in the popular and common features of popular smartphones, such as Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy Series, for a reasonable price.

The Telstra Tough Max 3 can be purchased on 24 or 36-month plans or outright for $499 from select retailers or Telstra’s official website.

