HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > BREAKING NEWS: Apple Revenue Nears $10 Billion In Australia

BREAKING NEWS: Apple Revenue Nears $10 Billion In Australia

By | 27 Jan 2021
,

Apple’s Australian arm is tipped to pass the $10 billion mark in revenue for the first time since it launched Down Under.

Australian revenue for the California-based iPhone maker jumped by 4 per cent to $9.79 billion in the year ending September 26, up from $9.39 billion, according to accounts lodged with the corporate regulator.

Apple profited greatly from the unprecedented surge in the purchasing of computing and networking products during the COVID-19 lockdown and work-from-home mandate.

But Apple’s 2019-2020 results do not include the revenue from the company’s two biggest product releases of the year – the iPhone 12 and the silicon Mac computers.

Apple will report its first-quarter results for the 2020-2021 fiscal year later this week, which will include these products.

After posting a staggering $83.8 billion in sales during the final quarter of financial 2020, Apple’s global sales are poised to top $US100 billion in Thursday’s announcement.

The $2.38 trillion tech giant is expected to post $102.6 billion in its fourth-quarter earnings, a jump from $91.8 billion last year, according to Visible Alpha.

Australia is one of the few countries where Apple’s iOS outsells Google’s Android, following several years of growing revenue for Apple Down Under.

Apple Australia booked $8.77 billion cost of sales in the 2019-2020 revenue, dragging gross profit down to $1.02 billion.

The company’s taxable income was reduced to $408 million, meaning it paid $119.9 million in income tax expenses.

More to come following Apple’s official results posting tomorrow (Thursday).

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Finally Adds Key Feature To HomePod Mini
Free Year Of Apple TV+ Extended Again
The Death Of Face ID? Apple Tipped To Bring Back Touch ID To iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 Could Have Vapour-Chamber Cooling Tech To Limit Overheating
Apple Begins Testing For Foldable iPhones, Upgrades For iPhone 13 Revealed
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dell Sales Bonanza On eBay With 20% Off PC Products
Dell Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/
Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range
Latest News Nokia
/
January 27, 2021
/
Telstra, AWS Team Up To Boost Cloud Services In Oz
Amazon Latest News Telstra
/
January 27, 2021
/
New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device
Latest News Motorola
/
January 27, 2021
/
Apple Finally Adds Key Feature To HomePod Mini
Apple Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dell Sales Bonanza On eBay With 20% Off PC Products
Dell Latest News
/
January 27, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Dell is slashing 20 per cent off laptops, monitors and other PC products on eBay. The discounts are limited to...
Read More