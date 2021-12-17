Dell Technologies has unveiled Concept Flow, Concept Pari and Concept Stanza, enlightened strategies designed to operate in tandem to create a seamless experience and help increase productivity in the hybrid work future we now find ourselves in.

After all, this is an environment that needs to be about flexibility while enhancing productivity wherever you are, so we need to be able to transition between devices and locations without fuss, while communicating and collaborating.

First, with team members more mobile and fluid than ever, Concept Flow is set to do away with connectivity irritation by banishing cables. Solution focused, it was born for wireless office set-ups so devices can connect automatically when in use, with a user only having to open their laptop to start work.

It’s an adaptable solution that marries devices, industry standard wireless charging tech, intelligent software applications and WiFi 6E docking technology to create a singular experience.

This means users can walk up to an intelligent workspace and their laptop automatically links to the displays, mouse, keyboard and your trusted network before you’ve sat down with your coffee, ready to pick up right from where you left off.

Even better, as you put your laptop down, it receives power wirelessly, so no more crawling under desks, unless you’ve dropped spare change…

Then, when you’re moving to the next remote location, Concept Flow’s proximity detection feature disconnects you automatically, making the transition between spaces frictionless.

Added to this, Concept Pari aims to extend the connectivity of video conferencing through a wireless and portable webcam, so users can remove it from the top of their monitor and stick it to any surface while streaming without interruption.

Inclusive environments in the hybrid world are all about reducing barriers between team members so everyone has an equal experience, no matter where they’re working or joining from on any particular day – and virtual meetings are increasingly a part of that.

As a result, camera placement is more important than ever, hence Concept Pari’s agile approach as it promotes more meaningful human interaction when it comes to things like eye contact or sharing written notes or sketches, or keeping that darn cat out of view…

The wireless camera is small and, at just 30g, very manageable. It features a microphone and delivers 1080p video over WiFi. There’s also an integrated USB-C dock for wireless charging.

Concept Stanza, meanwhile, uses a portable electronic notepad to streamline ideas and fast track the transfer of files and both typed and handwritten notes between setups.

The 11″ port-less companion device is, in its essence, designed to make note-taking easier and smarter. There are no cameras or speakers, freeing you from distractions.

Just double tap to convert notes you’ve taken on it to text instantly, and it becomes retrievable, searchable and sharable across devices, getting rid of the pain of searching through that pile of old notepads and post-it notes.