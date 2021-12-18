HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > BREAKING NEWS:Two OZ Hi Fi Shows Merge

BREAKING NEWS:Two OZ Hi Fi Shows Merge

By | 18 Dec 2021

The UK Chester Group have thrown in the towel and merged their struggling Hi Fi trade show in Australia with the popular StereoNET Hi Fi show which is set to be held in Melbourne in July 2022.

StereoNET Marketing Pty Ltd (StereoNET), the organisers of the StereoNET Melbourne Hi-Fi Show, announced overnight that through acquisition, both Australian shows will now be “consolidated, promoted, and organised by StereoNET Marketing Pty Ltd indefinitely” according to StereoNet CEO Mark Rushton.

The move has been welcomed by the AV and Hi Fi industry in Australia.

The UK-based Chester Group, founded by Roy Bird, has been organising hi-fi shows globally for more than 25 years. They ran their first Australian show in 2011 with the final show in 2019 being cancelled at the last minute.

StereoNET, ran their first show in Melbourne, in 2016 and ever since that show the event has grown in size to today being the #1 AV and Hi Fi show in Australia.

ChannelNews and SoundMag is set to work with Mark Rushton in 2022 to help grow the event while also providing an information marketing capability.

Marc Rushton, Managing Director of StereoNET Marketing Pty Ltd, said: “We are very pleased to have finally reached an agreement with Chester Group, for the benefit of the Australian hi-fi industry. Roy and his team did an outstanding job reviving shows in Australia, and we recognise their achievements. “

Effective immediately, StereoNET will acquire all rights, intellectual property and assets of the Australian Hi-Fi and AV Show, consolidating both shows into the StereoNET Hi-Fi Show planned for June 3-5, 2022, at the Pullman Albert Park Hotel, Melbourne.

Future shows will alternate between Melbourne and Sydney each year.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
Which 2022 Hi Fi Show As One Group Gets Desperate?
Stuff Lockdown, CE & Pro Audio Is Booming & The Cash Is Pouring In
EXCLUSIVE:Stunning New High End 360 Degree OZ Speaker Gets Global Attention
Distributors Move In To Sieze Back Audio Stock Retailers Threatened With Legal Action
BREAKING NEWS: Hi Fi 2020 Show Axed After Prime Minister Steps In
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dell Concept Delivers Seamless Hybrid Work Experience
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Spotify Burst Into Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Apple To Bring More Chipmaking In-House
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Hisense Releases New 8K Mini-LED TV
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dell Concept Delivers Seamless Hybrid Work Experience
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Dell Technologies has unveiled Concept Flow, Concept Pari and Concept Stanza, enlightened strategies designed to operate in tandem to create...
Read More