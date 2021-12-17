For a country that calls itself lucky, Australia currently sits at 57th spot in global internet speed ranking. We’ve even dropped three spots in the past two weeks. So if you’re experiencing lag in anything online-related, look to embrace a faster future.

Perth-based company Pentanet are set to roll out their nexus solution to give us internet speeds up to 20 x faster than average, in order to rank us among the fastest in the world.

neXus is a new multi-gigabit connection using mmWave (millimetre-wave) tech to create a smart and resilient mesh of connected premises that continually identifies the optimal route for high-performance connectivity.

neXus uses Terragraph tech to reduce the time and cost for service providers to deploy high-speed connectivity, so it’s more efficient than NBN while delivering similar speed and reliability.

Telegraph radios are based on the WiGIG standard, 60HGz WiFi, which can be situated on street poles or rooftops, and the more people who connect, the faster the internet speeds will be and the more powerful it will become.

This is all the brainchild of Australian gamer Stephen Cornish (above), who became sick of lag times and slow internet and decided to do something about it.. He sold his house and used the cash injection to create his own internet, and Pentanet is now listed on the ASX and worth more than $100 million.