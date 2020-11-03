HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Aldi > Delays Slam Major Retailer’s Christmas Stock

Delays Slam Major Retailer’s Christmas Stock

By | 3 Nov 2020
, , ,

A broad range of Aldi’s Special Buys products will not arrive in store in time to go on sale this week, including a $100 light-up Christmas tree that was set to go on sale tomorrow, prompting the retailer to warn customers to “stay away”.

The Winchester Luxury Pre-lit LED Christmas Tree 7ft (213cm), along with a swathe of other Christmas deals including fairy lights, Christmas cards, and gift bags, have all been hit by the delays, with Queensland the only state expected to have stock tomorrow.

In a statement on its website, Aldi listed the products impacted by the delay, and blamed the Port Botany strike for the supply chain disruption.

“Many products destined for Port Botany port are currently being diverted to Brisbane and Melbourne ports. This is creating congestion and delays across all shipping ports. It also means that many products require further transportation by truck to get them where they need to go.

“Altogether this is adding many unaccounted days to their travel and in some cases, it is causing products to not be available as planned,” the retailer said.

Aldi says the products should be delivered later this week, or over the weekend.

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Get Xmas Parcels In Early, Warns Aus Post
Aldi Nabs JBL Bluetooth Speaker For Special Buys
BREAKING: Victoria Retail Reopens Wednesday, Zero COVID Cases In State
ALDI Launch Wi-Fi Controlled Portable Air Con & Fan
Vic Retailers Dare To Hope As Andrews Flags Lockdown Lift
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple TV Coming To Xbox Series X, S
Apple Console Content
/
November 3, 2020
/
Samsung Will Find Your Galaxy Devices Without Wi-Fi Connected
Latest News Samsung
/
November 3, 2020
/
Smart Wearables & True Wireless To See Massive Growth In 2021
FitBit Latest News Wearables
/
November 3, 2020
/
TCL Debuts Sideways Rollable OLED Television To Rival LG
Latest News LG TCL
/
November 3, 2020
/
Amazon, Apple Tipped To Record Historic $100bn Revenues During Christmas Season
Amazon Apple
/
November 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple TV Coming To Xbox Series X, S
Apple Console Content
/
November 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Apple TV will be among a suite of streaming apps available on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles...
Read More