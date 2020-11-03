Apple TV will be among a suite of streaming apps available on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles at launch on November 10.

Home to shows including Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See, Servant and Tehran, Apple’s streaming service will come to Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox devices, a blog post by Will Tuttle, Xbox senior communications manager, confirmed.

“The Apple TV app gives you access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations.

“Apple TV+ is your home for Apple Originals — award-winning shows, premiere movies, and stunning documentaries — from the world’s most creative storytellers,” he said.

Australian streaming apps Stan, Optus Sport, and ABC iView will be available here at launch, along with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Twitch, YouTube, and Spotify.

According to Tuttle, Microsoft wants to ease the switch for current-gen gamers to the new platform, in entertainment as well as games.

“At Xbox, our goal is to make the transition from playing games and streaming media on Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S as seamless as possible, so that you’re not missing out on the content you love when you jump into the next generation of gaming,” he said.

Apple TV will also be made available on Xbox One consoles.