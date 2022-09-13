Sporting retailer Decathlon has enjoyed double-digit growth in Australia as the best ski season in ages and the lifting of travel restrictions combine for a sales boom.

“The Decathlon reopening post-Covid lockdowns has been very strong, with close to 15 per cent growth in revenue, year to date,” Decathlon spokesman Romain Gravigny said.

“We have also experienced nearly 10 per cent growth in traffic to our stores.”

Decathlon Australia reported revenue for 2021 of $46.4 million, a modest rise of 7 per cent, narrowing losses from 13.36 million to $8.95 million. This year’s leap is likely to be more substantial.

“The snow season was very strong for us and our winter campaigns have been very successful,” Gravigny said.

“Australians are out and about again in force, enjoying adventure and outdoor activities.

“Prior to the ski season we decided to invest in our ski and snow categories. We presented a very strong winter range with an amazing response from customers.

“In 2021 we further strengthened our range with 10 per cent more models – base layers, fleeces, accessories, skis and toboggans. We also augmented our warehouse capabilities to increase stock levels to ensure we were not affected by supply issues. We were able to fly a lot of our stock in directly from our production centres.”

Decathlon has seven stores in Australia, including two opened in 2022: in South Morang, Melbourne, and Westfield Miranda in Sydney.