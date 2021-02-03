HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > David Jones Unites Physical, Online Stores Under One Exec

David Jones Unites Physical, Online Stores Under One Exec

By | 3 Feb 2021
,

Struggling luxury department store David Jones is putting a single executive in charge of both its physical and online stores, in the hopes of delivering a better omnichannel experience to customers.

Kate Bergin, David Jones.

Kate Bergin, general manager for online at the retailer, will become David Jones’ new omnichannel director after heading up the online division since June 2019; retail and operations director Aaron Faraguna is also leaving the department store after 16 years to join luxury watch brand Kennedy.

Speaking to The Australian, a David Jones spokesperson said the company was looking forward to using Bergin’s expertise to create a seamless online and in-store experience for customers.

“Kate has driven rapid growth at davidjones.com and has significant retail transformation experience in Australian and international markets, both online and in stores,” the spokesperson said.

David Jones recently posted an improvement in trading performance over the 2020 holiday quarter, bolstered by government stimulus, Black Friday sales, and the end of pandemic lockdowns, after a rough start to the 2020-21 financial year.

The retailer appointed former Country Road boss Scott Fyfe as CEO in October, following an eight-month search.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
David Jones Posts Sales Recovery
David Jones Still In A Dark Place As Profits Evaporate
Big Stock Issues Loom As Victorians Go Shopping Crazy
David Jones Appoint New CEO After Eight Month Search
Race For David Jones’ Coveted CBD Retail Spaces Heats Up
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony CE Sales Down, PlayStation Sales Up Sensors Walloped 34% Profit Rise
Latest News
/
February 3, 2021
/
Bing The Alternative As Life Without Google Looms
Google Latest News Microsoft
/
February 3, 2021
/
Foxtel Nabs Super Netball In Five-Year Deal
Foxtel Latest News
/
February 3, 2021
/
Aldi Selling $149 Samsung LED Monitor
Aldi Latest News Samsung
/
February 3, 2021
/
Kogan Posts Record Half-Year Sales Thanks To Black Friday
Kogan Latest News
/
February 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony CE Sales Down, PlayStation Sales Up Sensors Walloped 34% Profit Rise
Latest News
/
February 3, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Sony has reported that sales and operating revenue rose 9% in the last quarter, operating income was up 20% electronic...
Read More