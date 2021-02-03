Struggling luxury department store David Jones is putting a single executive in charge of both its physical and online stores, in the hopes of delivering a better omnichannel experience to customers.

Kate Bergin, general manager for online at the retailer, will become David Jones’ new omnichannel director after heading up the online division since June 2019; retail and operations director Aaron Faraguna is also leaving the department store after 16 years to join luxury watch brand Kennedy.

Speaking to The Australian, a David Jones spokesperson said the company was looking forward to using Bergin’s expertise to create a seamless online and in-store experience for customers.

“Kate has driven rapid growth at davidjones.com and has significant retail transformation experience in Australian and international markets, both online and in stores,” the spokesperson said.

David Jones recently posted an improvement in trading performance over the 2020 holiday quarter, bolstered by government stimulus, Black Friday sales, and the end of pandemic lockdowns, after a rough start to the 2020-21 financial year.

The retailer appointed former Country Road boss Scott Fyfe as CEO in October, following an eight-month search.