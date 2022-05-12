HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
D-Link's New Router Bypasses Broadband For Fast Home Speed

D-Link’s New Router Bypasses Broadband For Fast Home Speed

By | 12 May 2022

D-Link has launched the G415, its new AX1500 4G Smart Router that uses your mobile network’s SIM card to expand your 3G and 4G access through a dedicated Wi-Fi 6 network, or through its three Gigabit ports.

D-Link explains that with the router’s LTE CAT 4 support, users can download at 150Mbps and stream in 4K, without a broadband connection.

By connecting with the Eagle Pro AI app, the G415 analyses traffic and optimises the home network.

“If you do have a fixed Broadband connection available, users can also share Wi-Fi via this connection too,” explains D-Link.

“You can set either Fixed or Mobile as the primary connection type and with Automatic Failover mode, one connection can be used to provide uninterrupted connectivity in the event that the other connection fails. The G415 also features an SPI firewall with stealth mode so that connected devices will be secure when you connect to the Internet.”

The G415 also expands the Wi-Fi band from 80MHz to 160MHz through its Wi-Fi 6 support, doubling the channel width and creating a faster connection from the router to your devices.

The G415 retails for $299.



