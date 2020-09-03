HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Connected Home > D-Link Upgrades Mydlink App With New Features

D-Link Upgrades Mydlink App With New Features

By | 3 Sep 2020
, , , ,

D-Link has launched a revamp of its mydlink smart home app, including a refreshed UI, increased usability, and a number of enhanced features.

The updated app now includes smart Bluetooth setup; the ability to use “Scenes” to activate or deactivate multiple devices and automation rules at once; a simplified setup wizard; and a simpler timeline for videos and events. mydlink Cloud is also TRUSTe privacy certified in six languages.

According to John Lee, Chairman, D-Link, privacy is the company’s top priority.

“Our users are always at the heart of our innovations, and the continued development of the mydlink app is no different.

“As such, we are always intently listening to our users’ feedback to introduce the features and privacy enhancements that they truly need, as well as quality-of-life updates that make mydlink products and services something the modern smart home cannot be without,” he said.

The upgraded app is available for download now.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
REVIEW: New D-Link Router Brings Mesh Wi-Fi 6 To The Masses
Smart Doorbells Under FBI Spy Suspicion
Samsung Offloads LCD Plant To TCL For $1.8 Billion
LG Push Smart Home In Virtual IFA 2020 Exhibition
Acer Jumps Into SmartHouse Market New AI Powered Box Coming

02 9002 5900

[email protected]

Level 1, 275 Alfred Street North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia

Digital Magazines

banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: New D-Link Router Brings Mesh Wi-Fi 6 To The Masses
Latest News Latest Reviews Router & Switches
/
September 3, 2020
/
JBL Defies COVID With New Party Speakers
Compact Speakers Full-Sized Speakers Harman
/
September 3, 2020
/
JBL Brings Noise Cancelling, IPX7 To Earbud Range
Harman JBL Latest News
/
September 3, 2020
/
TikTok Sale In Jeopardy After Algorithm Scrutiny
Communication Latest News Microsoft
/
September 3, 2020
/
Myer Cuts Amazon Deal In Retail Overhaul
Amazon Industry Latest News
/
September 3, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: New D-Link Router Brings Mesh Wi-Fi 6 To The Masses
Latest News Latest Reviews Router & Switches
/
September 3, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
While for some consumers the concept of Mesh Wi-Fi 6 is still a curious mystery, D-Link’s new EXO Smart AX1500...
Read More