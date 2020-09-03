D-Link has launched a revamp of its mydlink smart home app, including a refreshed UI, increased usability, and a number of enhanced features.

The updated app now includes smart Bluetooth setup; the ability to use “Scenes” to activate or deactivate multiple devices and automation rules at once; a simplified setup wizard; and a simpler timeline for videos and events. mydlink Cloud is also TRUSTe privacy certified in six languages.

According to John Lee, Chairman, D-Link, privacy is the company’s top priority.

“Our users are always at the heart of our innovations, and the continued development of the mydlink app is no different.

“As such, we are always intently listening to our users’ feedback to introduce the features and privacy enhancements that they truly need, as well as quality-of-life updates that make mydlink products and services something the modern smart home cannot be without,” he said.

The upgraded app is available for download now.