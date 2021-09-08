HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > D-Link > D-Link Rolls Out Two New Wi-Fi Mesh Extenders

D-Link Rolls Out Two New Wi-Fi Mesh Extenders

By | 8 Sep 2021
,

D-Link has released a pair of new mesh wi-fi range extenders with WPA3 encryption, signal strength indicators, and IPv6 readiness.

The new DAP-1610 (below left) and DAP-1530 (below right) Wi-Fi 5 extenders are compatible with any brand of wi-fi router, and can be paired with D-Link mesh routers to provide a seamless network.

The DAP-1610 is an AC1200 device, offering speeds of up to 1200Mbps, or 300Mbps on 2.4GHz and 900Mbps on 5GHz bands.

“The DAP-1610’s dual-band technology also helps reduce interference from any nearby wireless transmitters and provides backwards compatibility with older connected devices that run on previous Wi-Fi standards.

“What’s more, if you wish, you can use its Gigabit Ethernet port and your home’s existing wired Ethernet cabling to extend wireless coverage without having to worry about signal strength,” says D-Link.

The DAP-1530 is an AC750 device with a compact form factor, offering dual-band connectivity and speeds of up to 750Mbps.

“Like the DAP-1610, the DAP-1530 enjoys dual-band 802.11ac technology, an LED Signal Strength Indicator and one-touch configuration making it both easy to set up and easy to use.

“The DAP-1530 will also automatically configure itself and even includes a built-in setup wizard should you want finer control of either wired or wireless settings,” the manufacturer says.

The DAP-1610 and the DAP-1530 are available now from D-Link and its partners and retailers for RRP AUD$129.95 and RRP AUD$99.95 respectively.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
New D-Link Wi-Fi Bridge Can Connect Sites 20km Apart
EXCLUSIVE: Foxtel To Launch New iQ5 Box & Major iQ4 Software Update
Poms Hyper Ventilate About Router Heat Problems On 30 Degree Day
D-Link Reveals Latest Connectivity Innovations
D-Link Reveals New Desktop Wi-Fi Mesh Extender
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Lenovo B2b Online Site Offering Massive Discounts
Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
Bose Unveils New Smart Soundbar
Bose Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
MSI Showcases New Street Fashion-Inspired Notebook
Latest News MSI
/
September 8, 2021
/
LG Create New ‘Creaseless’ Material For Foldable Display
Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
GPS Powers Segway’s New Robot Mower
Latest News Outdoor
/
September 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Lenovo B2b Online Site Offering Massive Discounts
Latest News
/
September 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo is on a roll according to local Managing Director Matt Codrington with a new direct B2b direct sell, web...
Read More