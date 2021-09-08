D-Link has released a pair of new mesh wi-fi range extenders with WPA3 encryption, signal strength indicators, and IPv6 readiness.

The new DAP-1610 (below left) and DAP-1530 (below right) Wi-Fi 5 extenders are compatible with any brand of wi-fi router, and can be paired with D-Link mesh routers to provide a seamless network.

The DAP-1610 is an AC1200 device, offering speeds of up to 1200Mbps, or 300Mbps on 2.4GHz and 900Mbps on 5GHz bands.

“The DAP-1610’s dual-band technology also helps reduce interference from any nearby wireless transmitters and provides backwards compatibility with older connected devices that run on previous Wi-Fi standards.

“What’s more, if you wish, you can use its Gigabit Ethernet port and your home’s existing wired Ethernet cabling to extend wireless coverage without having to worry about signal strength,” says D-Link.

The DAP-1530 is an AC750 device with a compact form factor, offering dual-band connectivity and speeds of up to 750Mbps.

“Like the DAP-1610, the DAP-1530 enjoys dual-band 802.11ac technology, an LED Signal Strength Indicator and one-touch configuration making it both easy to set up and easy to use.

“The DAP-1530 will also automatically configure itself and even includes a built-in setup wizard should you want finer control of either wired or wireless settings,” the manufacturer says.

The DAP-1610 and the DAP-1530 are available now from D-Link and its partners and retailers for RRP AUD$129.95 and RRP AUD$99.95 respectively.