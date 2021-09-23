D-Link has launched its new DCS-6500LH Compact Full HD Pan & Tilt and DCS-6100LH Compact Full HD Sleek and Discreet Wi-Fi Home Security Cameras.

The Compact DCS-6100LH Full HD Wi-Fi Camera (picture above) sports full 1080p resolution, with a wide angle 110-degree field of view. The inbuilt Sound and Motion Detection will send alerts to your device, and record video to keep you abreast of all that’s happening outside, or inside, your home.

You can also save all camera footage to the cloud, which also allows cloud playback, or for the footage to be downloaded from anywhere.

The DCS-6500LH Compact Full HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera gives remarkable 340 degree views with its Pan and Tilt technology, as well as the aforementioned Motion and Sound Detection, plus Night Vision that will capture five metres of footage even in complete darkness.

Auto Motion Tracking means you are protected from prowlers, with the pan and tilt camera focusing on and filming any objects that move within range of the camera.

And for those moments you don’t want an all-seeing eye, D-Link’s Privacy Mode is easy and discreet.

Both Cameras work with the Google Assistant and Alexa, too, for easier control.

The DCS-6500LH (RRP AUD$99.95) and the DCS-6100LH (AUD$79.95) are available now.