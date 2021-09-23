HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > D-Link Launches Discreet Range Of Security Cameras

D-Link Launches Discreet Range Of Security Cameras

By | 23 Sep 2021

D-Link has launched its new DCS-6500LH Compact Full HD Pan & Tilt and DCS-6100LH Compact Full HD Sleek and Discreet Wi-Fi Home Security Cameras.

The Compact DCS-6100LH Full HD Wi-Fi Camera (picture above) sports full 1080p resolution, with a wide angle 110-degree field of view. The inbuilt Sound and Motion Detection will send alerts to your device, and record video to keep you abreast of all that’s happening outside, or inside, your home.

You can also save all camera footage to the cloud, which also allows cloud playback, or for the footage to be downloaded from anywhere.

The DCS-6500LH Compact Full HD Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera gives remarkable 340 degree views with its Pan and Tilt technology, as well as the aforementioned Motion and Sound Detection, plus Night Vision that will capture five metres of footage even in complete darkness.

Auto Motion Tracking means you are protected from prowlers, with the pan and tilt camera focusing on and filming any objects that move within range of the camera.

And for those moments you don’t want an all-seeing eye, D-Link’s Privacy Mode is easy and discreet.

Both Cameras work with the Google Assistant and Alexa, too, for easier control.

The DCS-6500LH (RRP AUD$99.95) and the DCS-6100LH (AUD$79.95) are available now.

 

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
D-Link Rolls Out Two New Wi-Fi Mesh Extenders
New D-Link Wi-Fi Bridge Can Connect Sites 20km Apart
EXCLUSIVE: Foxtel To Launch New iQ5 Box & Major iQ4 Software Update
Poms Hyper Ventilate About Router Heat Problems On 30 Degree Day
D-Link Reveals Latest Connectivity Innovations
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HP Launches New Spectre x360 For Windows 11
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Introducing Motorola’s Moto G Pure, Another G Wiz
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Facebook Focused On Hardware With New CTO Hire
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows Due To ‘Headwinds’
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
Fender Teams With MoFi For Gorgeous Sunburst Turntable
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HP Launches New Spectre x360 For Windows 11
Latest News
/
September 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
HP has launched a HP Spectre x360 designed specifically for use with the forthcoming Windows 11 operating system. Announced two...
Read More