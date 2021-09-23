HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > HP Launches New Spectre x360 For Windows 11

HP Launches New Spectre x360 For Windows 11

By | 23 Sep 2021

HP has launched a HP Spectre x360 designed specifically for use with the forthcoming Windows 11 operating system.

Announced two weeks ahead of the Windows 11 launch, the HP Spectre x360 16 is designed for creatives, folding into a canvas like previous models, and sporting a 5MP IR camera, a 4K OLED 16-inch touch display and keyboard, an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and 17-hour battery life.

The HP Spectre x360 16 is “coming soon”, according to the company, and will retail for approximately $2,269 AUD.

