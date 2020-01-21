D-Link Expands Family Of Cameras With 128-bit Encryption

D-Link has expanded its family of mydlink cameras with the company announcing new devices featuring built-in Bluetooth for quick setup, remote monitoring and 128-bit encryption – the latest industry standard.

Announced at CES 2020, the new cameras include the DCS-8630LH and DCS-8627LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight Cameras, the DCS-8526LH – Full HD Pan/Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera, the DCS-8302LH – Full HD Indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera and the DCS-8000LHV2 Mini Full HD Wi-Fi Camera.

Availability and pricing for Australia will be announced later this year.

Each of the new cameras features 128-bit wireless encryption, allowing users to create a 26 character HEX key for superior digital protection.

In addition, edge-based person detection has also been added, meaning these cameras won’t miss a thing.

The IP65 waterproof DCS-8630LH and DCS-8627LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Spotlight Cameras sport a 400 lumen LED spotlight, with colour and infra-red night vision.

A Zigbee smart home hub has also been included inside the DCS-8630LH, making the device compatible with a range of smart assistants like Alexa and Google.

The DCS-8526LH – Full HD Pan/Tilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera is auto motion tracking camera with a 360° horizontal view, 340° of pan and 105° of tilt.

The indoor/outdoor DCS-8302LH also features the same edge-based detection feature, with a splash-proof design and a built-in microphone and speaker with siren for real-time alerts.

Finally, the DCS-8000LHV2 Mini Full HD Wi-Fi Camera features a compact design (3.7 x 4.5 x 9.5 cm), capable of recording Full HD video at 30fps with a 138° FOV.