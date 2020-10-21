HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Major Cygnett Shareholder Buys Into New ISP

Major Cygnett Shareholder Buys Into New ISP

By | 21 Oct 2020
,

The major shareholder in Melbourne based accessories Company Cygnett is now a key shareholder in Aussie Broadband whose share price nearly doubled on the company’s first day of trading last week.

David Swann has a 4.35% share of the recently listed ISP. Via David Swann Holding Company Pty Ltd.

The shares are currently trading at $2.02 after peaking at $2.22 earlier this week.

The initial public offering offered 40 million shares at $1, 75 per cent of which went to institutional investors and 25 per cent to Aussie Broadband customers.

Managing director and chief executive Phillip Britt said he was “ecstatic” about the result.

Aussie Broadband’s core service is NBN retail with the Company now targeting Telstra and Optus customers while going head to head with TPG.

Aussie Broadband sells NBN’s most popular 50-megabit-per-second plan for $79 a month. TPG, by comparison, charges $69.99.

The company is now the country’s fifth biggest NBN retailer, with a total of 300,000 customers.

Mr Britt said the capital raised would be used “to accelerate infrastructure development, acquire new customers and expand its business product offering”.

Aussie Broadband was formed in 2008 with the merger of two Victorian businesses – Wideband Networks, founded by Mr Britt and his partner John Reisinger in the Latrobe Valley, and Westvic Broadband, based in Warrnambool. The IPO was managed by Shaw and Partners.

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
NBN Player Aussie Broadband Debuts On ASX With $40m IPO
Aussie Broadband Boss Sees 1Gbps Available To Half The NBN
Aussie Broadband Launches $40 Million Raising For IPO
Cygnett Unveil Powerful Laptop Power Bank With Wireless Charging
Big W Kicks Off Father’s Day Sale, With JBL Speakers & Samsung Tablets
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CEO Of Dick Smith Called A Liar After Court Evidence Over Debt, Grey Imported Samsung Phones Suggested
Dick Smith Court Case Distributors Industry
/
October 21, 2020
/
New Edge Browser, Refreshed Start Menu In Windows 10 October Build
Desktop PCS Laptops Latest News
/
October 21, 2020
/
JB Hi Fi Boss Raises Concerns About Online & COVID-19
eBusiness Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
October 21, 2020
/
Click Frenzy Inks BNPL Deal Ahead of November Sales Event
Industry Latest News
/
October 21, 2020
/
iPhone 12 Reviews: Better Camera, Nice Design But 5G Sacrifices Battery Life
Apple iPhone Latest News
/
October 21, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CEO Of Dick Smith Called A Liar After Court Evidence Over Debt, Grey Imported Samsung Phones Suggested
Dick Smith Court Case Distributors Industry
/
October 21, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The CEO of one of Australia’s most successful smartphone distributors, Roadhound was called “A Goose” by the CEO of Dick...
Read More