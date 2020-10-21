Click Frenzy has inked a deal with buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) provider, humm, to offer extra buyer payment options ahead of its November ‘Main Event’ sale.

The news will see Click Frenzy organisers and humm join forces for a 12-month partnership.

The deal highlights humm as a payment option during the Click Frenzy sales event which will commence November 10.

Participating retail merchants and consumers are dubbed to benefit from a slew of incentives for this year’s sale (e.g. buyer cash back incentives).

Click Frenzy Managing Director, Grant Arnott, claims many of the brands which offer humm are already among Click Frenzy shopper favourites (e.g. Myer, Priceline, Forty Winks, Amart).

Merchants who offer humm will gain access to the humm partner page on Click Frenzy’s website, which is tipped to drive more traffic to their website.

Click Frenzy is reportedly expecting bumper results during its November event, after its Mayhem sale pushed past expectations with 120% growth.

The news follows reports many Australian shoppers are planning to commence Christmas shopping earlier this year amid concerns of delivery delays.

Australia Post is bracing for one of its largest holiday seasons yet, with the rise of e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic expected to notch record digital sales.