Cygnett has announced a three-year partnership with Basketball Australia and the fast-growing Women’s National Basketball League.

Cygnett is now a major sponsor of the Australian Opals women’s basketball squad, with their brand emblazoned on the players’ shorts, as well as nabbing the naming rights partnership for the WNBL.

Cygnett’s CEO, Paul Santoro hopes his brand’s support of women’s sport will help create a level playing field.

“We are a proud Australian-owned company that strives for excellence in everything we do. We think that this partnership is a perfect match,” he explains.

“Our success here in Australia and overseas around the world has evolved from our laser-like focus on creating products that encourage people to have no limits.

“This no-limits approach applies equally to the Opals and WNBL,” Santoro continues.

“We feel that there should be endless opportunities for women in sport. By making a meaningful commitment for the next three years we are confident we can help create a level playing field for the Opals and WNBL athletes. These athletes are the best in their field and deserve an equal playing field with no limits,” continues Santoro.

“We also believe that our products, including portable back up chargers for your phone can help teammates, colleagues and families stay connected. Whether it’s arranging a drop off to basketball practice or watching basketball online we hope our Cygnett products can help people stay connected.”

Cygnett will appear on the shorts of the Australian Opals at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup starting on September 22 in Sydney.

The Cygnett WNBL will commence on November 2.