The televised State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II drew in over 3.5 million viewers across multiple platforms last night at 8pm.

The Seven airing of the service topped overall TV viewing for Monday night, with 975,000 metro viewers, with Nine following close with 879,000 and the ABC with 708,000.

The funeral, which took place at Westminster Abbey, paid tribute to The Queen and her long and extraordinary reign, which spanned over 70 years, making her the longest recorded of any female head of state in history, and the second-longest verified reign ever.

Seven also won out on key advertising demos 16-39s and 18-49s with Nine following at 25-54s.

Overall network share sat at 30.2% for Seven, 27.7% for Nine and 27.6% for ABC. Ten also screened live coverage via 10 BOLD, and saw an 8.8% share.

Seven was also the winner of primary channel share, whilst the top multi-channel was 10 BOLD at 2.2%

At 6:30, 90 minutes before the funeral, Seven still had the highest TV viewership at 909,000, whilst Nine had 833,000, ABC had 528,000 and 10 news First had 247,000.