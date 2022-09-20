Apple is currently working on a software update for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max that will fix a bug that makes the rear camera physical shake when used with third-party apps such as Instagram and TikTok.

The company has confirmed the update will be released next week, and is the second camera-related upgrade in less than a week, with launch day seeing iOS 16.0.1 arrive hours after the phone hit the market, after an issue with FaceTime.

The rear camera issue is due to the optical image stabilisation hardware malfunctioning when activated in third-party apps.

While it is misbehaving with social media apps such as Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, the hardware appears to work fine with Apple’s preinstalled camera software.

Considering the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the highest-seller in the phone’s history, this may prove a minor hiccup for a majorly successful launch.