Home > Gaming > Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Working To Relist Game On PlayStation Store

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Working To Relist Game On PlayStation Store

By | 14 Jan 2021
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt is attempting to have the beleaguered game re-listed on Sony’s PlayStation Store after it was unceremoniously pulled last month.

Following a disastrous launch in which furious gamers complained of “game-breaking” bugs that left the previously hotly-anticipated title from the Polish developer of the acclaimed Witcher series “unplayable”, especially on PS4 and Xbox One consoles, Sony Interactive Entertainment removed Cyberpunk 2077 from its digital storefront.

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice,” the company said on its website.

Speaking to Poland’s PAP news agency, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński confirmed the studio was working on getting Cyberpunk 2077 re-listed, though there is no timeframe as yet.

“We are in constant contact with representatives of Sony Interactive Entertainment and we are working to ensure that our title returns to the Sony store as soon as possible,” he said.

In-game image.

Since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 – which was initially critically acclaimed – the company’s stock price has crashed by 37 per cent, staff and shareholders have revolted, and the developer is staring down the barrel of a class-action lawsuit alleging it lied about the unfinished state of the game to protect its share prices. Management admitted last year it had ignored the game’s prevalent bugs in order to launch on time after several previous delays.

Kiciński told PAP that the planned January and February patches would still go ahead.

“At the moment we don’t want to reveal the exact content of the January patch, but the updates we will release will cover all platforms,” he said.

JB Hi-Fi and EB Games have been among retailers accepting refunds for the game.

