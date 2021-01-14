MSI has revealed its new range of laptops with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards, including an exclusive model inspired by Babylonian mythology.

The Taiwanese manufacturer showcased gaming and professional laptops with NVIDIA’s new Ampere-powered GPUs, all of which support Wi-Fi 6; some also have Wi-Fi 6E support, which means they are capable of tapping into the newly-available 6GHz band.

Headlining the virtual presentation was the GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat, which comes with up to RTX 3080 graphics, Intel Core i9 processors, and Wi-Fi 6E capability. Like the GE66 Raider Dragonshield and similar releases before it, the Dragon Edition Tiamat is a special-edition laptop with a unique design – in this case, one featuring the Mesopotamian dragon goddess Tiamat.

“Dragon Spirit has always been the core of our brand. And today, we will take you back to Babylonian mythology, and the origin of one of the most famous dragons, Tiamat,” said Worldwide Sales and Marketing Director of MSI Notebook Department, Derek Chen, as he opened the event.

The GS66 Stealth, aimed at the professional and gaming markets, is billed as “the perfect camouflage for business professionals who want to conceal their inner gamer”. Also equipped with up to RTX 3080 graphics, the GS66 Stealth features a discreet black design, a 300Hz IPS display, a 99.9Whr battery, and an eight-core processor.

Designed for gamers and engineers, the GP66 & GP76 Leopard models feature the latest Core i7 processors, comprehensive I/O ports to support all data transmissions and display outputs, and up to 8K screens for fine visual detail on complex engineering and design projects.

More portable options include the Stealth 15M, which weighs in at only 1.7kg and is, according to MSI, the world’s thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop. Additionally, the GF75 & 65 Thin series are pitched at a more mainstream market, and feature 144Hz IPS-level thin-bezel displays.

Finally, for the creative market, the MSI Creator 15 is built with an individually calibrated 4K True Pixel touchscreen display panel with a 100 per cent AdobeRGB colour gamut. It features a 99.9Wh battery capacity and lightweight design, which MSI says is suitable for remote studios that need superior mobility.

The GS66 Stealth with RTX 3060 graphics card, and GP76 Leopard with RTX 3070, are now available for pre-order through JB Hi-Fi and come with a $200 AUD Steam gift card. The GS66 Stealth will sell for $3698 at JB Hi-Fi and the GP76 Leopard for $3997; Australian pricing and availability for the other models has yet to be confirmed.