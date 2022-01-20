HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Crypto.com CEO Admits Hundreds Of Accounts Hacked

Crypto.com CEO Admits Hundreds Of Accounts Hacked

By | 20 Jan 2022

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has confirmed to Bloomberg that around 400 customer accounts were hacked.

He declined to explain just how the hack was achieved, but told the interviewer that the exchange was back online “about 13-14 hours” after the hacks, and that any crypto stolen was reimbursed.

Crypto.com stopped withdrawals over the weekend, later explaining a “small number of users are reporting suspicious activity on their accounts”, and that users should change their passwords for “an abundance of caution.”

Marszalek told Bloomberg that the company will provide more details “in the next couple of days.”

This week, crypto.com announced a sponsorship deal with the AFL and AFLW.



