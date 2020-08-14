HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Covid Impact To Hit Xero, Despite Stock Trading High

Covid Impact To Hit Xero, Despite Stock Trading High

By | 14 Aug 2020
, , ,

SYDNEY: Shares in cloud accounting software maker Xero rose yesterday, after the trans-Tasman company laid the figures bare at its annual meeting, detailing its growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company reported that it had surpassed 2 million subscribers globally and increased operating revenue by 30 per cent to $718 million. Xero shares were up 0.86 per cent to $89.63.

“The board and management remain optimistic and ambitious about the global market opportunity for Xero as small businesses look for real time and scalable cloud-based solutions to help them manage their business better,” chairman and former Telstra boss David Thodey told investors.

However, CEO Steve Vamos tipped “operating conditions remain uncertain and we continue to anticipate an impact from Covid-19 on Xero’s FY21 results.”

“The pandemic has presented many small businesses and their advisers with a very real example of how cloud enables remote working and powers real-time collaboration,” he said.

“We expect growing recognition of this to fuel the adoption of cloud platforms across the small business sector.”

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Lenovo’s Online Sales Up 53% During COVID
Australia Has 500M Surgical Masks Stashed Away, Inquiry Told
NBN Pushes Higher Broadband Speeds During Covid-19
NAB: ‘9.5% Drop In Consumer Confidence An Overreaction’
Employment Rate Continues To Improve With More Part-Time Work
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Lenovo’s Online Sales Up 53% During COVID
Coronavirus Laptops Latest News
/
August 14, 2020
/
Father’s Day Gift Ideas For The Tech-Savvy Dad
Accessories Cleaning Latest News
/
August 14, 2020
/
Whirlpool Seeks Legal Protection From Surging Samsung & L Appliance Sales
Appliances Kitchen Latest News
/
August 14, 2020
/
New Huawei ZTE Bans Ignored By Telstra, Optus & Vodafone TPG
5G Latest News Wireless & Networking
/
August 14, 2020
/
Cygnett Unveil Powerful Laptop New Power Bank With Wireless Charging
Accessories Cygnett Latest News
/
August 14, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Lenovo’s Online Sales Up 53% During COVID
Coronavirus Laptops Latest News
/
August 14, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Lenovo’s revenue rose by 7% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the second quarter of the year to reach US$13.3 billion, despite the...
Read More