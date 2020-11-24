More than $7 million has been lost to online shopping scams this year, prompting the ACCC to warn Australians ahead of the holiday season.

Losses to these scams jumped by 42 per cent this year, with Scamwatch receiving over 12,000 reports in 2020. According to ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard, scammers have targeted people shopping online during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are now going after holiday and Black Friday shoppers.

“Scammers create fake websites that look like genuine online stores, offering products at very low prices and victims will either receive a fake item or nothing at all.

“They also post fake ads on classified websites, often claiming they are travelling and someone else will deliver the goods, but the item never arrives and the victim can no longer contact the seller,” she said.

$4.5 million of these losses came from classified sites like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree, a 60 per cent increase over 2019. Pets including puppies are the most common things spruiked by scammers, but products such as phones, computers, drones, and tablets accounted for $463,695 in losses. Shoppers aged under 24 reported the highest number of phone and computer-related scams.

Rickard has warned Australians to be on the lookout for warning signs, including fake Australia Post parcel delivery notices through text message or email that ask customers to click a link to enter personal details, or hand over credit card details, or pay fees.

“Watch out for popular products being sold at prices much lower than on other websites and sellers requesting payment through direct bank transfer or cryptocurrency.

“Take the time to consider who you are dealing with and don’t be pressured by special offers. Do your research by checking independent reviews of online stores or the seller’s history on classified websites,” she said.

Customers are advised to contact their banks immediately if they believe they have been scammed.