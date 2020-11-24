Belkin’s range of one and two-metre HDMI cables have been certified by the HDMI Forum as being Ultra High Speed Certified.

Known as HDMI 2.1, the certification was recently formalised by the HDMI Forum and ensures consumers have a peace of mind that HDMI cables are equipped for the future as 4K becomes mainstream and 8K continues to develop.

Belkin received this certification for two existing products: the AV10176bt series of one metre and two metre cables.

Belkin’s certified HDMI 2.1 cables support Ultra high resolution and screen refresh rates up to 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz, compatible with the latest audio and video technology.

“From HDMI 1.0 in 2002, to HDMI 2.1 in 2020, Belkin has aligned to the demand of the market to ensure our consumers are purchasing HDMI cables capable of delivering the very best for their home theatre setups. With the latest HDMI 2.1 certification, Belkin is once again leading the industry to ensure support and true compatibility with the latest in TVs, gaming consoles, streaming devices, and multi-channel surround sound technologies,” said Norbert Van Boode, Senior Product Manager, Belkin International.