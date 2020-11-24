HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Belkin Obtains Ultra High-Speed HDMI Certification

By | 24 Nov 2020
Belkin’s range of one and two-metre HDMI cables have been certified by the HDMI Forum as being Ultra High Speed Certified.

Known as HDMI 2.1, the certification was recently formalised by the HDMI Forum and ensures consumers have a peace of mind that HDMI cables are equipped for the future as 4K becomes mainstream and 8K continues to develop.

Belkin received this certification for two existing products: the AV10176bt series of one metre and two metre cables.

Belkin’s certified HDMI 2.1 cables support Ultra high resolution and screen refresh rates up to 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz, compatible with the latest audio and video technology.

“From HDMI 1.0 in 2002, to HDMI 2.1 in 2020, Belkin has aligned to the demand of the market to ensure our consumers are purchasing HDMI cables capable of delivering the very best for their home theatre setups. With the latest HDMI 2.1 certification, Belkin is once again leading the industry to ensure support and true compatibility with the latest in TVs, gaming consoles, streaming devices, and multi-channel surround sound technologies,” said Norbert Van Boode, Senior Product Manager, Belkin International.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
