Apple will drop support for iOS 15 on a number of older iPhones when the upgrade is set for release next year, rumours suggest.

As reported by The Verifier, the iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s Plus will not be part of the iOS 15 roll out – meaning it will only be available on the iPhone 7 or later.

The update is expected to be announced at WWDC 2021, which is slated to take place in June.

It is understood the new iOS will be released alongside the iPhone 13.

Last year it was revealed iOS 14 would be the last version of iOS the iPhone SE and 6 generations would be compatible with, so it is not a major surprise users with these smartphones won’t be offered iOS 15 support.

Apple generally provides software updates for between 4-5 years after an iPhone release.

There is no word yet which iPad models will be compatible with the upcoming iOS 15.