Reports Apple Is Banning Older iPhones From iOS 15 Upgrades

By | 24 Nov 2020
,

Apple will drop support for iOS 15 on a number of older iPhones when the upgrade is set for release next year, rumours suggest.

As reported by The Verifier, the iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s Plus will not be part of the iOS 15 roll out – meaning it will only be available on the iPhone 7 or later.

The update is expected to be announced at WWDC 2021, which is slated to take place in June.

It is understood the new iOS will be released alongside the iPhone 13.

Last year it was revealed iOS 14 would be the last version of iOS the iPhone SE and 6 generations would be compatible with, so it is not a major surprise users with these smartphones won’t be offered iOS 15 support.

Apple generally provides software updates for between 4-5 years after an iPhone release.

There is no word yet which iPad models will be compatible with the upcoming iOS 15.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
