Walt Disney Co has announced that its live-action film ‘Mulan’ has been postponed indefinitely. The movie’s release date had already been pushed back four times by COVID-related delays, as cinemas around the world remain closed.

“Over the last few months it’s become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis, and today that means pausing our release plans for ‘Mulan’ as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world,” a Walt Disney Studios spokesperson said.

Mulan, which cost $200 million to make, was set to be one of Disney’s most popular blockbuster movies this year. The movie is expected to be popular in China as well, but movie theatres in China are also still closed.

Disney has also delayed its Star Wars and Avatar sequels, stating that these films will be released in 2021.

Following the news Disney’s shares were down 1%.