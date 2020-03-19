HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Call Centre Chaos Breaks Out

Call Centre Chaos Breaks Out

By | 19 Mar 2020
, , , , ,
Telstra

SYDNEY: Telstra CEO Andy Penn has told Australians not to bother ringing a call centre if they have problems with mobile reception or an Internet connection.

Penn said that call centres around the world are facing problems as Covid19 impacts their operations, his comments appear to be an excuse for shifting jobs from Australia to an overseas call Centre that struggles at the best of times said one observer.  

Both Telstra and Optus have closed most of their call centres in the Philippines, as Manila went into lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus.  

Penn urged customers to use Telstra’s Web site for a self-service solution to many problems. Of course, that doesn’t help customers already facing problems with their Internet and expecting to face extraordinary long wait times – possibly days – when calling help lines. 

Telstra, Optus and Vodafone claim the move to working from home is already putting undue pressure on their networks, due to the large data requirements needed. 

Penn said the average home computer will be struggling to cope. 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Harvey Norman Oz Sales Up 9%, International Takes A Pounding
Samsung Chip Demand To Jump
Covid 19-Affected Travelers May Qualify For Refunds: ACCC
Tech Stocks Take Another Tumble
DWR-956 front D-Link
D-Link Releases Wireless AC1200 4G LTE Router, Ideal For Remote Workers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Coronavirus: Kogan Price Gouging, Freezers $1K More Expensive Than Bing Lee
Appliances Kitchen Kogan
/
March 19, 2020
/
Facebook Gives $100m To Small Biz To Offset Impact Of Coronavirus
Brands Communication Content
/
March 19, 2020
/
Harvey Norman Oz Sales Up 9%, International Takes A Pounding
Coronavirus Harvey Norman Latest News
/
March 19, 2020
/
Fujifilm May Have Covid 19 Cure
Content FUJIFILM Industry
/
March 19, 2020
/
Coronavirus: First Run Movies To Be Streamed Ahead Of Cinema
Content Latest News TV
/
March 19, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Coronavirus: Kogan Price Gouging, Freezers $1K More Expensive Than Bing Lee
Appliances Kitchen Kogan
/
March 19, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Kogan who was last week in the Federal Court defending ‘dodgy’ deals has now moved to taking advantage of the...
Read More