Perth-based audio equipment maker, Audiofly, has ceased its distribution agreement with Aqipa after over two years, now moving a direct distribution model. Effective immediately, the decision makes way for its refreshed product range.

The headphone maker has opt to significantly grow its in-house capabilities, also investing in new warehousing in Western Australia.

The decision will see Audiofly directly manage order fulfilment across its Australian retail network, as its undertakes ‘extensive retraining’ of key logistics staff. The warehouse will also store and distribute to its global network (e.g. USA, Japan and USA).

“We felt that it was the right time for us to take more control across key areas of our business,” states Ranae Chen, Managing Director of Audiofly.

“As a specialist local brand, we have to play to our strengths when competing against many global names in this highly competitive category.”

Chen asserts the decision will enable the company to enhance retailer relationships at “each and every touchpoint”, whilst bringing the consumer range to sit alongside the Pro range.

The company’s Pro range is already managed in-house via and internal team.

Chen thanks Aqipa for their close collaboration over the last two and a half years.

The timing of the distribution change is said to ensure systems are in place ahead of the launch of Audiofly’s upgraded wireless Bluetooth products. The new range will include next-gen True Wireless headphones, which will lead into the Christmas buying period.

Audiofly products are ranged in Australia across JB Hi-Fi and select independent networks.

The company is confident its new distribution decision will facilitate more regular, direct contact with partners, especially at a time when sound market competition is high.

Founded in Perth in 2012, the company is known for its award-winning in-ear monitors.