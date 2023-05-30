Australian retailers along with manufacturing brands, who think it’s ‘woke’ trendy to jump into bed with Gay Pride merchandise or LGBTQ Pride-themed products need to take a look at the billions in losses, US retailers and manufacturing brands are facing after rolling out product that promotes Gay Pride.

US retailers such as Target, Kohl and beer brewer Anheuser-Busch are all facing massive losses of business as consumers vent their anger claiming, “This is not for us or our children”.

Kohl’s is the latest big retailer facing calls for a boycott after shoppers found gay Pride gear for babies — with some calling it “time for a Bud-Lighting.”

What this refers to is Bud Light’s controversial tie-up with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney that saw marketing executives dumped and sales fall by over 25% as consumers vented their anger.As for the giant Kohl department store, they witnessed number of #BOYCOTTKHOLS hashtags online after conservative commentators posted about how it was selling a Pride onesie for 3-month-old kids.

“In case you need clothes for your Gay or Trans 3-month-old, Kohl’s has you covered,” online commentator ALX wrote alongside a screenshot of the onesie. “Yes, this is real.”

Some social media users recently aimed their ire at US retail chain PetSmart for boasting about its all-new “You Are Loved” collection of 2023 Pride-themed clothing, toys and other items for pet owners’ four-legged friends.

Target has lost $10 billion in market valuation over the last 10 days as the popular retailer continues to face backlash over its Pride-themed clothing line for children.

A week ago, Wednesday, Target enjoyed its stock value at US$160.96 a share, but following the calls to boycott the retailer over its “PRIDE” collection, the value plummeted and closed Friday at US$138.93 a share.

The nearly 14% drop in value for the blue-chip stock roughly translates to a $10.1 billion loss in valuation to just $64.2 billion for Target, which has nearly 2,000 stores nationwide.

The plummet resulted in the retailer’s lowest stock price in nearly three years.

“Consumers are fed up with woke marketing and the pushing of agenda’s and they are responding” said one observer.

“Retailers or brands who are contemplating going down this Gay Pride track need to seriously rethink their strategy if the actions of consumers in the USA are anything to go by”.

Target, which has been caught in the middle of America’s culture wars over gender, moved its Pride section in some stores away from the front of the store to back but this did not stop the displays were knocked over by protesters, who also confronted workers.

Among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck-friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their genitalia, as well as rainbow-themed children’s clothing.

The 2023 backlash really kicked in after Bud Light – which saw sales crash after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, now the backlash is spreading.

In early April, Bud Light sent an influencer named Dylan Mulvaney a handful of beers. Mulvaney, in turn, posted a video of herself dressed like Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, using said beers to celebrate both March Madness and her first year of womanhood.

One of the cans featured her image.

It was part of a paid sponsorship deal and promotion.

In April Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth expressed regret over the division caused by the company’s collaboration with Mulvaney. Soon after, the two Anheuser-Busch InBev executives who supervised the failed marketing collaboration were put on leave.

Target Stores in Australia are owned by Wesfarmers they have no relationship with Target in the USA.