HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Consumer Confidence Improves For First Time In 2 Months

Consumer Confidence Improves For First Time In 2 Months

By | 18 Aug 2020
, , ,

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence index improved for the first time in seven weeks, rising by 2.4% last week. It is now sitting 24.2 points lower than a year ago, and 5.4 points below the 2020 weekly average of 94.0.

“Confidence strengthened last week as the rate of growth in COVID-19 cases declined in Melbourne and Sydney. The positive July labour market data, which was better than market expectations, may have contributed to the lift in sentiment,” said David Plank, ANZ Head of Australian Economics.

“Confidence of Melbourne consumers lifted the most, but is still the lowest of the major capital cities. The move higher follows seven straight weeks of falls, so a tick up was due; and with confidence remaining at a level that is well below average we aren’t getting too carried away by the positive result. Consumers are still very cautious about the outlook.”

All sub-indices grew, with the exception of ‘current finances’, which fell 1.9%. ‘Current economic conditions’ increased the most significantly, up a massive 10.6%.

The ‘time to buy a household item’ gained 1%, after falling 8.6% the previous week.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Fitbit Premium Hits 500K Paid Subscribers In Less Than A Year
Tyro Doubles Loss In FY20, Blames Coronavirus, Bushfires
Identity Theft Soars On Covid-19
Kogan.com’s ‘E-commerce Revolution’, Sales Up 39.3% In FY20
The Good Guys Sales Surge 11.2% As People Upgrade Appliances & Entertainment
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Northern Victoria To Host 15 New EV Charging Stations
Electric Vehicles Latest News
/
August 18, 2020
/
Yamaha Launches First Compact Sound Bar
Latest News Soundbars Yamaha
/
August 18, 2020
/
Fitbit Premium Hits 500K Paid Subscribers In Less Than A Year
FitBit Latest News Wearables
/
August 18, 2020
/
Samsung To Support Three Android Generations On Galaxy
Android Foldable Smartphone Latest News
/
August 18, 2020
/
Microsoft To Kill Internet Explorer Support Next Year
Latest News Microsoft
/
August 18, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Northern Victoria To Host 15 New EV Charging Stations
Electric Vehicles Latest News
/
August 18, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Regional Victoria is set to gain more than 15 new electric vehicle charging stations, to be built across the northwest...
Read More