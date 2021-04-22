TCL Communication has just announced a new ambassador agreement with emerging Australian basketball player Shyla Heal.

At just 19, Heal is the newest brand ambassador signed by the Australian arm of the business, as she comes off the back of a breakout WNBL season.

Under this multi-year agreement, Heal will appear across TCL’s brand and marketing initiatives for the brand’s latest smartphones, tablets and other connected devices in Australia and beyond.

It will also develop community initiatives important to both Heal and TCL that will encourage participation and inspire young Australian women.

The ambassadorship is part of TCL Communication’s mantra to ‘Display Greatness’, referencing TCL’s global leadership in display technology and extends to celebrating and supporting people that aspire to be great.



This agreement also comes ahead of what the company believes will be an incredible future for the prodigious teenager, who has been labelled as a ‘once in a generation talent’ by Australian basketball legend and FIBA Hall of Famer Michele Timms and a ‘special talent’ by Australian Women’s Head Coach Sandy Brondello.

Heal continues her success in 2021 following a stellar 2020 WNBL season that saw her lead the Townsville Fire to the WNBL Grand Final. She was top five in scoring for the season, was named the Youth Player of the Year and named to the All-Second WNBL Team of the year. It was her fourth year of professional basketball despite being just 19 years old and she has already represented Australia in a range of international competitions.

This month, Heal is part of the WNBA Draft with aspirations to play in the WNBA and represent Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 and beyond.

Heal spoke about her appointment as brand ambassador for TCL Mobile.

“I’m so excited to help grow their brand and business wherever possible,” she said. “I love that they are focused on making premium technology affordable and I already know first-hand that they make really amazing smartphones.

“I’m also excited to work with them on projects that will enable us to also do some great work together off the court across Australia.”



David Vieira, TCL’s Director of Product Marketing, explained the new relationship between the brand and the basketballer.

“After the successful launch of the TCL Mobile brand last year, 2021 will be a very important year for TCL’s business as we … continue to grow through the introduction of a new range of smartphones as well as tablets and other connected devices in Australia,” he said.

“Shyla brings our mantra of ‘Display Greatness’ to life everyday as she works hard to reach for her dreams and we couldn’t think of anyone better to represent TCL Mobile. Shyla’s achievements and future on the court is matched by her quintessentially Australian, fun-loving personality off the court.”

So which TCL product is Heal’s top pick? The young sports star uses the TCL 10 Pro as her smartphone of choice. See what we thought of this phone here.