Home > Latest News > Australian and NZ Software Spending Increased During Pandemic

Australian and NZ Software Spending Increased During Pandemic

By | 14 May 2021

Software spending in Australia and New Zealand reached $16.83 billion in 2020, up 7 per cent from the previous year.

According to the latest IDC Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker (2020H2), the second half of 2020 is where the growth according, rising 12 per cent year-on-year, compared to just 3 per cent growth in the first half.

“This is a strong indicator that A/NZ organisations are going ahead with their digital transformation initiatives to address weak spots uncovered by the COVID-19 pandemic, building business resiliency and investing in the next normal,” Anastasia Antonova, Senior Market Analyst at IDC Australia and New Zealand says.

“During 2020, we saw increased online customer activities and interactions via digital channels,” she continued.

“Current, clean, constant, and compliant customer data paired with AI-enabled technology is key for future-looking organisations to transform customer relationships and enable customer loyalty and trust.”

 

