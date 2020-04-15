HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Comms Minister Hails Move To Force Google To Pay For News

Comms Minister Hails Move To Force Google To Pay For News

By | 15 Apr 2020
, , , ,

CANBERRA: Australia’s Communications Minister Paul Fletcher has said he is confident that Google will be forced to pay Australian publishers for re-broadcasting their news content, which the US-based company – among many others – has been doing for years.

Fletcher was commenting on a move by French officials to order Google to negotiate with French publishers for the right to rebroadcast their content.

“The fact that the French competition regulator is going through a similar process just tends to underline the importance, from a competition perspective, that the digital platforms properly pay for content that’s been generated by media companies that costs money to produce,” Fletcher told The Australian – which, like other Australian news sources, could expect to gain large sums if Google can be forced to the negotiating table.

“The social media platforms are unavoidable commercial partners for the big media businesses, and there needs to be a way for there to be fair payment,” Fletcher said.

French authorities have said that, by refusing to pay publishers without taking into consideration their individual circumstances, Google may have been guilty of discriminatory practices.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Google And Apple Collaborate On Ground-Breaking COVID-19 Tracing For Gov Apps
Google Sneaks In ‘Duplex” To Call Closed Restaurants
Google’s $2 Billion Bid For Fitbit ‘Not A Slam-Dunk’: Report
Popular Fitbit Facing Torrid Takeover Fight With US DOJ, Google Deal No Slam Dunk
Sonos, First They Nobble Customers Now They Nobble Retailers For Discounting
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG ‘Refreshes’ Its 2020 French Door Refrigerator Range
Kitchen Latest News LG
/
April 15, 2020
/
Australian Consumer Confidence Continues To Bounce Back
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 15, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Sharp Appoints New CEO Questions Over Future Of TV’s & Microwaves
Appointment & Jobs eBusiness Industry
/
April 15, 2020
/
Apple Releases Mobility Data During COVID-19
Apple Coronavirus Latest News
/
April 15, 2020
/
Foxconn Orders Hiring Halt, As Apple Faces Sales Slump
Brands Communication Content
/
April 15, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG ‘Refreshes’ Its 2020 French Door Refrigerator Range
Kitchen Latest News LG
/
April 15, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG Australia has introduced its ‘refreshed’ range of French door refrigerators, which feature the brand’s latest air flow and venting...
Read More